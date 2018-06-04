The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men are in hospital with stab injuries after an early morning attack in Hounslow .

At around 1.55am on Monday (June 4), Metropolitan Police was called to reports of two men suffering stab injuries in Vicarage Farm Road.

Officers arrived with London Ambulance Service and found two victims at the scene, both believed to be aged in their 20s.

They were both taken by paramedics to a central London hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A police spokesman told getwestlondon that their injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening".

A crime scene remained in place in Vicarage Farm Road at 11am and police remained at the scene.

There have been no arrests and officers from Hounslow CID continue to investigate.