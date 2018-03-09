The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men who stabbed a 23-year-old Hayes man to death in a drug-deal gone wrong have been found guilty of his murder.

Neville Bowen, 24, of Breakspears Road, Brockley, and Mohammad Khalid, 20, of Well Street, in Hackney, were found guilty of murder at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday (March 8) following a trial.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 1am on Saturday, May 6 last year following reports of a man found unconscious in Waterloo Road, Uxbridge.

Officers attended and found 23-year-old Kyle Bowen, who is no relation to the defendant, suffering a number of stab wounds.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died a short while later.

The court heard that Kyle was socialising with friends that night when he and a friend agreed to meet Khalid to buy cannabis shortly after midnight.

The pair hatched a plan to "rob" Khalid of his cannabis if the situation was right.

Earlier in the evening, Khalid had been in touch with Neville Bowen and asked him to pick him up and take him to Uxbridge for the drug deal.

As the deal took place on Waterloo Road, Kyle hit Khalid who dropped to the floor.

After Kyle's friend retreated onto a balcony, he saw Kyle in a back garden being stabbed repeatedly by Bowen in the chest and stomach. He then saw Khalid attacking Kyle.

Kyle managed to stagger from the garden and banged on a door saying "I’m gonna die".

He then collapsed and was bleeding heavily from a leg wound. The emergency services were then called.

Kyle had multiple stab injuries including to his leg, arm, chest and neck. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Kyle was pronounced dead at hospital at 3.05am.

After detectives conducted a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV, Khalid and Bowen were arrested on suspicion of murder on May 10 and were charged two days later.

Detective Inspector Simon Pickford, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, who led the investigation, said: "This was a vicious and deliberate attack which cost Kyle his life.

"This terrible event has left a young man’s family bereft and struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.

"Khalid and Bowen have shown no remorse for their despicable actions throughout the investigation and trial. I am pleased the jury decided to convict them both after listening to the overwhelming evidence against them.

"My thoughts are with Kyle’s family who have conducted themselves with dignity throughout this most trying of ordeals.

"While nothing will ever make up for this needless loss of life, I hope today’s conviction gives them a measure of comfort and closure."

'Our world was turned upside down'

In a statement, Kyle’s parents, Cosmos and Sue-Ellen Bowen, said: "Never did [we] imagine or believe that something like this could ever happen to [our] family. [Our] heart used to go out to other [parents'] sons who were killed in this way.

"Our world was turned upside down and torn apart. We will never be the same again.

"Kyle was loved by all who knew him. He had no enemies and never talked ill of anyone. His murder was all so senseless."

Khalid and Bowen are due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court today (Friday, March 9).

