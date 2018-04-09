The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have died and five people, including two children, were taken to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Edgware on Sunday (April 8).

The pair, who are thought to be 38 and 42, were found at around 1.30pm at a multiple occupancy house in Bacon Lane, Edgware.

A woman, two boys and two other men were also found at the property and were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning before being taken to hospital.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at the deaths.

One neighbour, who thought they were from Eastern Europe, said: "It's really shocking, very sad, the loss of life. It doesn't matter how it happens, but it's really sad."

The man, who works in the medical profession, added: "It's a rented property. I know the owner, I've met him.

"He was renovating just after Christmas. I don't know what they did inside, but I think they did carpets, painting."

The occupants of the rented multi-occupancy semi-detached property are thought to have moved in just weeks ago.

The windows of the house were left open on Sunday evening, while a gas engineer arrived to reconnect the gas to neighbouring houses.

Another neighbour said the residents had only been living in the house for three to four weeks.

"They are fairly new. As far as I know they're very quiet," he said.

"They have only been here a short period of time, they have been very quiet.

"I have never spoken to them, they kept themselves to themselves."

'Possible carbon monoxide leak'

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained".

Officers discovered the two dead men when they arrived at the scene at around 1.30pm, along with fire crews and paramedics.

"At this early stage, police believe that there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the address," the force said in a statement.

"Police in Harrow continue to deal alongside the Health and Safety Executive who have been informed."

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson added: "We have had two males pronounced life extinct by London Ambulance Service.

"Two adult males, one adult female, one male child and one male infant have also been treated on site for carbon monoxide poisoning and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service."

