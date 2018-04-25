The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and failing to stop after a suspected hit and run in Harrow.

At around 1.52pm on Monday (April 23), police were called to Cecil Road to a report of a car colliding with a 56-year-old pedestrian. The car allegedly “made off from the scene”, police said.

The female pedestrian suffered leg injuries which were not deemed to be life-threatening and was taken by London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital.

Two men, aged 25 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday (April 24) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and failing to stop.

They remain in custody in a north London police station.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has information about the suspected hit and run to come forward to help with their investigation.

If you have information, you can call police on 101 quoting 3659/23APR, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.