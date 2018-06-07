The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have been arrested after a fight in Hounslow High Street left one man in hospital on Wednesday (June 6).

Officers from Met Police were called to reports of a fight in High Street at about 7.15pm.

A picture taken at the scene shows a police cordon in place near NatWest bank and Next.

One man was found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

(Image: Hounslow Police)

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said on Thursday (June 7).

A spokesman for Hounslow Police said on Twitter: "Parts of Hounslow High Street cordoned off whilst officers from Response Team A and LAS deal with a GBH."

Two men were arrested in Hounslow on suspicion of affray and GBH and were taken into custody.

An investigation by Hounslow Police into the incident continues.