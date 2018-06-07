Two men have been arrested after a fight in Hounslow High Street left one man in hospital on Wednesday (June 6).

Officers from Met Police were called to reports of a fight in High Street at about 7.15pm.

A picture taken at the scene shows a police cordon in place near NatWest bank and Next.

One man was found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

A police cordon was in place in High Street on Wednesday night (June 6)

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said on Thursday (June 7).

A spokesman for Hounslow Police said on Twitter: "Parts of Hounslow High Street cordoned off whilst officers from Response Team A and LAS deal with a GBH."

Two men were arrested in Hounslow on suspicion of affray and GBH and were taken into custody.

An investigation by Hounslow Police into the incident continues.