Two men are behind bars for their role in a knife brawl in a Hounslow residential road that led to the death of 'gentle giant' Patrick Oyeri.

Witnesses reported that two groups were armed and striking each other with knives on September 4 2017.

29-year-old Patrick, from Feltham, died the same day from a stab wound after the fight broke out in Roseberry Road.

To this day, Patrick's killer has not been caught, but two were jailed in connection with the fight on Thursday (May 24) at Isleworth Crown Court.

Daniel Qureshi, 19, of Catherine Gardens, Hounslow, was sentenced to five years for violent disorder, and three years for possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently, after being found guilty on March 12 after a trial.

Abbas Issa, 18, of Summerwood Road, Isleworth, had pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial, February 26, to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to three and a half years jail, plus one year for dangerousness, for violent disorder and two years and six months years in prison for possession of an offensive weapon, also to run concurrently.

Detective Inspector Mark Long from the HMCC said: "I am glad that two people who were involved in the events leading up to Patrick's murder have been brought to justice. This was a terrible event in which a young man lost his life, leaving a family bereft and struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.

"The inquiry into who murdered Patrick continues and we are still appealing for anyone with information to contact the dedicated incident room number on 020 8721 4054, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Any information the public gives could provide the vital evidence that could bring Patrick's killer to justice."

The court heard how on September 4 last year, witnesses saw a fight between two groups in Rosebery Road, Hounslow.

Police were called and on arrival they saw a white Volkswagen Golf drive off at speed, which failed to stop for officers.

The others involved had dispersed, but Patrick Oyeri was found with a stab wound to his chest.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended but were unable to save Patrick, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.18pm.

Patrick Oyeri's mother, said: "Patrick's death was a big shock to me and to and all family, we don't know if we will ever recover from it and we hope the truth will come out."

A post-mortem examination held the following day gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

An investigation began by officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC).

Daniel Qureshi was arrested on September 19 and taken to a south London police station. While in custody he was seen by a police doctor who noticed a three inch cut to his right thigh - but told the doctor he could not remember how he got the wound.

However, images of Qureshi hobbling into West Middlesex hospital at 15.52hrs on the day of knife fight were found, and clothing worn by Qureshi was found to match the images of a man who was carrying a knife at the scene of Patrick's death. Qureshi was charged on 20 September 2017.

Abbas Issa was reported missing by his mother on September 7 after she had last seen him on the day of the fight.

It transpired that Issa had gone to Tanzania two days after the killing but he was arrested at Heathrow Airport on his return on October 11 and charged the same day.

Issa was linked to the disorder by forensic evidence recovered from the VW Golf that had made off from the scene, and by CCTV and phone evidence.

In addition to Daniel Qureshi and Abbas Issa, five other people were arrested by officers investigating the murder.

A 34-year-old man was charged with violent disorder but had no evidence offered on January 31 2018.

Two 23-year-old men and a 25-year-old man were released with no further action taken.

And a 19-year-old man arrested at a residential address in Teddington on December 18 2017 was released under investigation.