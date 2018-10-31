Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Ealing secondary schools will move to permanent homes after Ealing Council gave the green light to plans.

Ada Lovelace CofE High School and Ealing Fields High School have both already opened in temporary accommodation, but at a planning meeting on Wednesday, October 17, the planning committee accepted options for the permanent sites.

Ealing Fields High School currently has years 7 to 9 in temporary accommodation in Wyke Gardens.

Its permanent home will be on Little Ealing Lane where the Grade II listed Place House will be repaired and restored.

The building previously served as St Anne's Convent School and in later years as the King Fahad Academy.

Ada Lovelace CofE High School opened in September 2018 with 125 pupils. It is currently operating at William Perkin CofE High School.

Its new school building will be on the former Barclays Sports Ground and will have capacity for 1,330 students.

It will provide state-of-the-art sporting facilities for pupils and for the wider community.

To view the plans go to www.ealing.gov.uk