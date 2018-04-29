The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman have been charged with assault after a fight near Whitmore High School in Harrow left a 15-year-old with head injuries.

At around 3pm on Friday (April 27), Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fight near Whitmore High School, in Porlock Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from head injuries at the scene by officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service. His injuries were not deemed serious.

(Image: Google Maps)

Two people were arrested at the scene, a man who was first believed to be aged around 15 and a woman, both on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

On Sunday morning (April 29), Omar Abuelrous, who Met Police now say is 24, and Dalia Elhennaway, 44, were charged with ABH.

The pair, of Elm Drive, Harrow, will appear on bail at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 29.