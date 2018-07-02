The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two teenage boys are in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Islington.

The two boys, 14 and 15, remain in police custody after being arrested in the early hours of Monday (July 2).

Police were called to Fairbridge Road, Islington, at 6.50pm on Sunday (July 1) to reports of an injured male, and on arrival found the 14-year-old who had been stabbed several times.

Both police officers and London's air ambulance attended and he was rushed to hospital where his condition is currently serious but stable.

The boy’s family is aware and with him at the hospital.

An 11-year-old boy had initially been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was later de-arrested and released from custody, with no further action being taken.

At this early stage police are retaining an open mind in regards to motive. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Central North Command Unit quoting reference CAD7206/1JUL or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.