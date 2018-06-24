Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested and another rushed to hospital following a two-car crash by Ealing Common on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Uxbridge Road at 12.15pm.

Two cars had collided at the scene, in the stretch of Uxbridge Road between the Broadway and Gunnersbury Avenue.

The driver of the first car, whose age is not known at this stage, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, aged 45, and the passenger, aged 40 of the second vehicle were both arrested following the crash.

The second driver allegedly tried to flee the scene before he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving and other traffic offences after initially fleeing the scene. The 40-year-old male passenger was arrested on suspicion of allowing to be carried.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called on Sunday at 12.15pm to a collision between two cars in Uxbridge Road.

"The emergency services attended and found one male injured in one vehicle.

(Image: West Lothian Courier/Stuart Vance)



"He was taken to hospital with non life changing or life threatening injuries.



"Two men have been arrested. The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old man who initially made off and the passenger, a 40-year old man."



Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions following the crash and there was heavy traffic in the area around Ealing Common.