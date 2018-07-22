The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two males have been arrested in connection with a sex attack which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 21) in Hendon.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police are investigating the "serious sexual assault" which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in West View.

A crime scene was put in place as officers investigated.

According to Barnet Police, two males have since been arrested in connection with the assault.

A spokesman posted on Twitter on Saturday: "A crime scene was put in place early this morning along West View as officers are investigating a serious sexual assault.

"Two males have been arrested in connection to this assault."

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, police say.

Getwestlondon has approached the Metropolitan Police for more details.