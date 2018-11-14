Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trade is suffering in Twickenham because it's taking longer than expected to repair a sewer that has been blocked with concrete.

It's gone on so long that Richmond Council has begun fining Thames Water 'considerable' amounts each day until it finishes the job.

Work began in Richmond Road next to Richmond Bridge on October 1, after concrete was poured into the sewer, causing a 35m-long blockage, meaning that a section of pipe would need to be replaced.

Seb, who is the manager of paint shop Tass & Co - the closest business to the works, said the delay has disrupted business.

He said: "For the first two weeks it wasn't too bad. But the next three or four have been really bad.

"There are no parking spaces around the shop, and as we sell to tradespeople our customers can't really get to us."

Since the work started, Thames Water has also put two tankers in place, pumping 24-hours-a-day to ensure nearby buildings are not flooded with sewage, and is also conducting an investigation into who is responsible for pouring the cement.

Richmond Council was assured by the utility company that the work would only take three weeks.

But six weeks on, it is still ongoing and causing disruption to businesses around the repair site in Richmond Road, next to Richmond Bridge.

Councillor Alexander Ehmann, cabinet member for transport, streetscene and air quality, said: "Clearly the blame for these works lies with those who were responsible for the concrete entering the sewer.

"We have been pressing Thames Water to conclude their investigation into the cause and we hope they will ensure appropriate fines and compensation for local businesses will follow.

"However, Thames Water has taken far too long to repair the problem and weeks of proposed work have turned into months of disruption. That is why Richmond Council has begun daily fining Thames Water for non-completion of the repairs.

"We hope that this will act as a necessary impetus to complete the works at the earliest opportunity and return the area to normality."

The council is allowed to issue fines under the New Roads and Streetworks Act 1991, and began doing so on November 13.

A council spokeswoman said she could not disclose the size of the fines, but did say they are "considerable".

They will continue until the works are finished.

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: "It has taken longer than first expected to remove the concrete, which was poured into the sewer by a third party, due to areas where it has set hard making it extremely difficult to clear.

"We’ve ramped up our work on the job and have been working round the clock to get it done as soon as possible.

"We’ve got tankers pumping out sewage to protect nearby properties and the environment, and have a customer team on site regularly updating residents on progress.

"A complete excavation of the sewer would have meant the entire road would have been closed so we’re doing it in a way to keep the road partially open to reduce delays.

"We’re sorry for the disruption it’s causing, but it’s a very difficult job that was caused by a third party and our investigations into who is responsible are ongoing."