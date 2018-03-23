The video will start in 8 Cancel

Members of a Twickenham family-of-four found dead in separate locations on March 5 have all been named by police.

The wife was found stabbed to death at the family's South Road home on the same day her husband and two sons were discovered at the foot of cliffs on the East Sussex seafront.

A murder investigation was launched into the deaths and a post-mortem examination on March 12 found the cause of death for the 47-year-old woman, confirmed to be the boys' mother, was multiple stab wounds.

On March 15, a further post-mortem examination showed the 57-year-old man and two boys, aged seven and 10, all died from multiple injuries consistent with falling from height.

The family members were formally identified by police on Thursday (March 22).

They have been named as Laura Cecilia Navarrete De Figueira (née Rivas), 47, Adelino Gabriel Figueira de Faria, 57, Claudio Gabriel Figueira Navarrete, 10, and Joaquin Alejandro Figueira Navarrete, aged seven.

Police were called just before 6pm on March 5 to South Road in Twickenham following concerns raised about the welfare of the family.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A woman aged 47 was found dead at the scene with stab injuries.

"Detectives quickly sought to establish the welfare of her husband, aged 57, and two children aged seven and 10, and carried out a number of urgent enquires.

"Just before 5pm, the bodies of a man and two young boys were discovered at Birling Gap seafront, East Sussex. Sussex Police later contacted the Met."

No arrests have been made and the Met said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 020 8721 4005, or locally to Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.