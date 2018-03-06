The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Twickenham home of a family of four found dead in separate locations on Monday (March 5) is being treated as a crime scene.

A mum, believed to be in her 40s, was found stabbed to death at home while what are believed to be the bodies of her 57-year-old husband and two young sons, aged seven and 10, were found on an East Sussex beach.

Images show forensic officers at the South Road home on Tuesday (March 6) which is now at the centre of a murder investigation.

Officers dressed in full forensic body suits and white masks appear to be combing the scene for evidence.

A police cordon remained in place at the Richmond property on Tuesday night as a murder probe launched by Metropolitan Police and supported by Sussex Police continues.

Metropolitan Police attended the Twickenham address in South Road at 5.54pm on Monday after concerns were raised about its residents.

According to the Met a woman was found dead at the scene having suffered stab wounds.

Met officers quickly sought to trace her family and Sussex Police confirmed it had found the bodies of a man and two young boys at Birling Gap seafront, Eastbourne, just before 5pm.

While formal identification awaits, police believe the bodies were those of the dead woman’s husband and two sons.

A car was recovered nearby by Sussex Police and a crime scene remains in place at the Twickenham address.

Command and is being supported by Sussex Police.

Post-mortem examinations for all four individuals will take place in due course.

The family's next of kin have been informed and no arrests have yet been made as enquiries into what happened continue.

Police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4005, or locally to Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

