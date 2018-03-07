Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neighbours near a family home in Twickenham where a mother was found dead inside - whilst her husband and two sons were found dead 80 miles away - said they "knew very little about the residents".

The bodies of two young boys and their father were discovered at the foot of cliffs on the south coast an hour before their mother was found dead at the home they shared in South Road on Monday evening (March 5).

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched after the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found with stab wounds.

But those who lived near the family believed they were new to the area and "kept themselves to themselves".

Paul Warrington, 54, a graphic designer, said: "They were just a very normal family. There was nothing to suggest anything untoward.

"They kept themselves to themselves. We have a residents' association here and they never got involved with that.

"We used to see the kids and hear them playing in the garden.

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

"They were just normal kids making a lot of noise screaming and playing.

"It's just absolutely horrible."

Detectives attempted to trace the woman's husband, 57, and two boys, aged seven and 10, and were later contacted by Sussex Police about the discovery of three bodies earlier that day.

Officers had been called by a member of the public who found a man and two children dead on the beach at the foot of cliffs at Birling Gap, in Eastbourne, East Sussex, shortly before 5pm.

'I didn't even know anyone lived there'

Another neighbour, Alicia Mede, 25, a mother of two who lives two doors down, said: "I saw lots of flashing lights at around 6pm last night [Monday]. Saw two fire engines and four police cars.

"My first thought was that it was drugs but when I saw the forensics I guessed there had been a murder.

"A neighbour told me there were two children living there. It’s quite horrendous really. It’s awful to think that this has happened two or three doors away.

"And I was at home all day. The worst thing is thinking I was at home when someone was being stabbed. You see it in the movies but you don’t think it’s going to happen here.

"I didn't even know anyone lived there. I have never seen any kids living there or anything.

"I saw Christmas lights on around Christmas time, but that was it.

"I haven't seen anyone come or go."

The Twickenham home - which neighbours believe was rented - remained sealed off with police tape and had a significant police presence outside on Tuesday (March 6) afternoon.

Officers in forensic uniforms were seen inspecting the front garden and bins.

No arrests have been made and the Met said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .