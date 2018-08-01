The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman struck by a bus in Twickenham on Wednesday morning (August 1) was rushed to hospital.

The London Road collision happened just moments away from Twickenham Stadium during morning rush hour.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Metropolitan Police were called to a crash in London Road shortly before 9.30am.

A woman was treated by LAS officers at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: " Police were called at around 9.22am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus on London road, Twickenham. Officers attended. A woman, aged in her sixties was taken to hospital by LAS with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing."

(Image: Google)

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police enquiries into what happened continue.

There was heavy traffic in the area following the crash.