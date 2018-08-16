The video will start in 8 Cancel

Anyone attending Notting Hill Carnival this year should face shorter queues for the loo, as authorities have announced they are doubling the number of toilet facilities.

The news may come as a relief to residents, too, after complaints in recent years about public urination as the million-strong carnival crowds parade through west London's streets.

Europe's biggest street party kicks off next Sunday (August 26), on the Bank Holiday weekend, with performers set to fill the streets with sequins, feathers music and dance over two days.

However, local authorities and police are once again facing pressure to keep the crowds in check, with people using the streets as a toilet a frequent complaint at prior years' events.

In a 2016 London Assembly report on policing the carnival, which urged overcrowding at the event to be urgently addressed, noted complaints from local residents included people urinating on properties.

The antisocial behaviour, as well as littering and aggressive behaviour, resulted in some residents choosing to leave the area over carnival weekend, it said.

Westminster City Council says it will be doubling the number of toilets available in its leg of the event, saying it recognised the carnival had "a major impact on those who live and work within the footprint".

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council's briefing on the carnival said its contractor would be providing 314 temporary toilets for this year's event, located at 34 sites, including 35 self-contained disabled toilets.

The councils are working with organiser Notting Hill Carnival Limited, the Metropolitan Police and emergency services to minimise the effect of the event on residents.

That includes providing public toilets and removing rubbish from the carnival routes each night.

Westminster will also be providing a free garden and basement cleansing service post-event to residents within the carnival footprint.

Westminster's cabinet member for public protection and licensing Cllr Ian Adams said the council's staff will be working hard to keep local residents and workers happy.

He said: "An enormous operation kicks into action after the event to clear and clean the streets and get transport moving as normal.

"This year our additional toilet facilities will also prevent many people from being caught short in public."