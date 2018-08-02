The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Willesden man who tried getting through Tube station barriers with an expired Oyster card threatened and attacked a member of Underground staff.

His victim was left scared, in pain and unable to sleep after the incident and was forced to take time off work to recover.

Kai Valmont-Budram, a 20-year-old from Churchill Road, was ordered to pay more than £600 over his behaviour at Warren Street Underground station.

After unsuccessfully trying to get through barriers at the station with the expired Oyster card, a female member of station staff stopped him.

However, Valmont-Budram reacted by threatening her, before grabbing her wrist and refusing to let go.

He was finally separated from the woman when one of her colleagues stepped in and forced them apart.

Investigating officer PC Miguel Orjales said: “This incident had a significant impact on the victim, leaving her scared, inconsolable and in pain.

“After the incident she started to suffer with insomnia and had to take time off from work.”

The incident happened on January 3 and on July 18 at Hendon Magistrates' Court, Valmont-Budram was ordered to pay fines and costs of £620, including £50 compensation to the victim as well as being given a conditional discharge.

(Image: Getty Images)

Steve Burton, director of compliance, policing and on-street services at TfL, said: “Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of physical or verbal assault on our staff.

"Latest estimates show that fare evasion on the London Underground costs TfL £34.1m a year.

"We take fare evasion of any kind extremely seriously and we have reduced fare evasion on our rail and bus networks to around two per cent of all journeys, which is low compared to other transport authorities around the world.

"We will continue to work with the police to tackle this type of crime."