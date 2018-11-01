Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport for London is warning commuters ahead of strikes on three different Tube lines next week on the same day.

Bulling and lack of staff have been cited as two of the issues behind the strike, being held by two separate unions. On the Piccadilly line RMT Union workers will be striking, while RMT and Aslef union workers are striking on the Central and Waterloo and City lines.

On Wednesday (November 7), there will be no service on the Central and Waterloo lines whatsoever, while action on the Piccadilly lines begins that afternoon.

Services on the Piccadilly line wil. not resume until around 3m the following day (November 8), TfL has warned.

Aslef drivers on the Central line held a 24 hour strike in early October, after a Piccadilly line strike by RMT drivers spread over four days.

Why are they striking on the London Underground?

Both unions claim that London Underground have created friction in industrial relations over broken promises.

After ACAS talks collapsed before the last Central line strike, ASLEF's organiser Finn Brennan revealed that the drivers were striking over the sacking of a colleague by London Underground.

The driver, who had 25 years experience had made a "mistake", resulting in his dismissal, but his colleagues voted nine to one in favour of industrial action over London Underground's handling of the dismissal.

"The issues at the heart of this dispute are about people being treated fairly and with dignity at work," he said at the time.

"It is simply wrong that a driver with 25 years of excellent service should be summarily dismissed for one error of judgment when dealing with a defective train or permanently removed from driving duties because they have time off sick after a traumatic incident."

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Industrial relations along the Central Line have been at breaking point for some time now and the failure of the management to address the issues, and a conscious decision to up the ante by attempting to single out and pick off individual members of staff, has tipped the situation over the edge and has led to the announcement of strike action today.

“There is a growing culture on London Underground that revolves around refusing to employ enough drivers, bullying staff and expecting our members to pick up the pieces when the service breaks down.

"RMT members on the Central Line have made it clear that they have had enough and are prepared to stand up and fight for workplace respect and justice.

“Tube bosses are well aware of the level of anger on the job and it’s down to the them to take the situation seriously and engage in genuine talks around reaching a solution to the current disputes.”

Will the Tube strikes go ahead?

Although TfL is warning commuters about the Tube strike, it is keen to stress that talks are ongoing with both unions.

Talks were held at specialist negotiation and reconciliation body ACAS, although both strikes went ahead, causing significant issues for Londoners using the Tube network.

Nigel Holness, Director of Network Operations for London Underground, said: "The strike action called by both RMT and Aslef on 7 November is totally unjustifiable.

"We will keep customers up-to-date with the latest travel advice to help them re-plan their journeys, and will continue to talk to the union leadership in order to try and resolve these disputes.

"I urge the unions to call off this entirely unnecessary action, which will only cause disruption to our customers, while those discussions are ongoing."

How will the Tube strike impact me?

The strike action on the central line is to be held from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Wednesday (October 7).

Strike action on the Piccadilly is to be held from 12pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday (October 8).

However the service disruptions are likely to extend beyond just the strike hours.

Major transport hubs inluding King's Cross St Pancras, Liverpool Street, Green Park, Bond Street, Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Tottenham Court Road are likely to be particularly busy, as well as hubs outside central London such as Stratford, Finsbury Park, Leytonstone and Ealing Broadway.

TfL is putting an extra 150 buses on the roads on Wednesday to help cope with the vastly increased demand. A total of 80 buses are being brought in to help minimise disruptions on Thursday.

Passengers wishing to get the train to Heathrow are advised to use TfL Rail and Heathrow Express services from London Paddington.