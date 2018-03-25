Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport for London (TfL) “has not given up” on people whose lives are being made a misery by excessive Tube train disturbance , the Mayor of London says.

Sadiq Khan was responding to a letter sent to residents in Holland Park and Notting Hill Gate which seemed to suggest nothing more could be done to alleviate disruption caused by Central line trains.

The issue was brought up at at the Mayor's Question Time (MQT) by Tony Devenish, the London Assembly member for West Central, which covers the Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, and Westminster boroughs.

He raised the issue after his constituents received a letter from TfL managing director Mark Wild earlier in March.

In it he tells residents, who suffer prolonged sleepless nights , that much work has been done to reduce noise from the tracks.

The letter ends: “Having done all this work, I can fully appreciate how frustrating it is for you all that we have not lowered the noise to a satisfactory level.

“Having considered this matter I am sorry we are unable to improve the noise level.

“My engineers will continue to do whatever they can but have no further options at the current time, other than to keep the rails in a good condition and address any faults quickly.”

At MQT Mr Devenish asked Mr Khan: “Would you agree with me that when Mr Wild as managing director of TfL writes to my residents and says he's unable to do anything, basically that's what he says, that isn't good enough?”

The Mayor said he could see why the letter was distressing, having met sleep-deprived residents: “The quality of their lives is so severely impacted, and so I can understand why they are so incredibly distressed because the impression they have been given is 'that's it'.”

He said he would make sure TfL had not given up and would look to cities such as Delhi and Sydney for help in tackling the problem.

“We aren't giving up,” he added, “and I apologise if the impression was given that we have written off those residents.

“I'm going to try and improve things.”

