"Gran could out dance us all" - the tribute paid to Mary "Sissy" Smith by her daughters and grandchildren sums up a "joyful" woman who was celebrated and mourned in equal measures at a huge gypsy funeral in Hanworth.

A proud English Romany Gypsy and much-loved member of the community, hundreds gathered outside Sissy's former South Road home to pay their last respects before her funeral on Wednesday (April 11).

Seven trucks laden with photos, paper hearts and huge floral tributes to Sissy's favourite things including a bottle of Chanel nail polish, Guinness and even bingo cards, sat in South Road before the funeral cortege began.

Sissy's white and gold coffin was carried out into a hearse to the soundtrack of Tina Turner's "Simply the Best" shortly after 12pm.

Then crowds of mourners set off for the church by walking behind the hearse, with huge floral tributes and no fewer than 10 black Mercedes limos leading behind.

The funeral service at a packed St Richards in Forge Road kicked off with Sissy's favourite song - Dolly Parton's "Coats of Many Colours" blasting through the speakers to a montage of photographs of her sipping cocktails, enjoying family meals and dressed up for a day out at Royal Ascot on a screen at the front of the church.

Sissy had an incredible 25 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and tributes paid to her by family described her as a "joyous woman" who "loved to laugh" and was "the best mum."

While Sissy's daughter's described her as "one of the girls" who "loved a girls' night out" and "could out dance us all" her son Joe, a former bare-knuckle boxer honoured the role his mum played in his successful sporting career.

In a moving tribute, Joe said: "Mum if you think, you had the best children in the world - you were the best mum in the world.

"Me and my brothers, we’re sportsmen and mum had a big part in our careers - she had a good way with sportsmen."

He added: "We're all big Brentford fans and we once met Clayton Donaldson, Brentford footballer, in a west London casino and mum tried to get him to give her his diamond earrings."

He ended the tribute saying: "Mum, all the love and all the care you gave us it wouldn’t be right not to remember you in a joyous way.

"We will grieve but we will remember you in the most joyous way."

A video montage with various clips of Sissy singing and dancing and enjoying a drink was also played during the service.

The funeral heard how Sissy settled in Hanworth with her beloved husband Aaron in 1981, that she loved her local pub and Bingo and was famous for her unrivalled meat pie and pudding.

The service was brought to a moving end with "Together Again" by Buck Owen playing as Sissy's coffin was carried out.

Crowds and the full funeral cortege, including the trucks of flowers and 10 limos, then moved onto Hounslow Cemetry having stopped to by drink on the way.

Glasses and bottles were raised to Sissy at her graveside where songs were played and huge crowds gathered to give an exceptional woman an unforgettable send off.