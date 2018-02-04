The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The huge fire in an industrial estate in West Drayton caused significant disruption in the area, with roads closed, major shops shut, and residents evacuated.

The blaze broke out at a car workshop unit in Trout Road, Yiewsley at around 11.30am on Saturday (February 3).

It took London Fire Brigade until nearly 4.30pm to bring the flames under control, and they remained at the scene into the evening.

The blaze damaged a car workshop and resulted in the closure of Trout Road and the High Street in Yiewsley on Saturday (February 3).

Some resident were asked to leave their homes, while nearby Aldi on the High Street was temporarily shut to customers.

Witnesses said they saw a "big ball of black smoke" from the blaze, which broke out at a car workshop unit.

getwestlondon was at the scene and captured the images in the gallery below, which shows how the blaze impacted the area.

Video footage also captured fire crews at work and road cordons in place.

Nearby Yiewsley Library was also being used by Hillingdon Council to help those living nearby who had been asked to leave their properties by emergency services.

Crews tackle workshop blaze as massive plumes of smoke seen in the area

The brigade received its first 999 call at 11.36am and said it took 36 in total.

The fire was contained to the car workshop, LFB said.

Station manager Shaun Coltress said: “Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control.

"The fire was contained to the unit of origin but firefighters are likely to remain at the scene into this evening.”

In total, London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 engines and 72 firefighters to the scene.

Witnesses told getwestlondon they saw big clouds of smoke .

Ciaran Sinclaire, 19, was shopping in West Drayton when he saw the fire. He said: "I was walking into Tesco when I saw a massive big ball of black smoke rise into the air coming from Trout Road, the road next to where the car park is.

He added: "I heard sirens come within minutes of people phoning.

"Everyone stopped and just looked as naked flames reached over the top of the building - I saw it with my own eyes and so did many others.

"I went into Tesco and came out after about an hour and there was still smoke and police and fire engines everywhere.

"I saw massive flames."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ethan Pearce, 15, spotted the cloud of smoke when he was shopping.

He said: “I was walking into Iceland in Yiewsley and saw a huge black cloud rising from what looks to be like an industrial estate, there were at least 4 fire engines along Trout Road which is blocked off by police.

“The fire is being dealt with at the moment as the cloud has turned light grey.”

London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.

Firefighters at the scene in West Drayton

Firefighters at the scene in West Drayton