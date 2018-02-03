The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents have described seeing "massive flames" and a "big ball of black smoke" after a fire broke out at a West Drayton workshop .

The London Fire Brigade was called to Trout Road at 11.36am on Saturday (February 3) and found 75% of the Kirby industrial estate workshop alight .

Ciaran Sinclaire, 19, was shopping in West Drayton when he saw the fire.

He told Get West London : "I was walking into Tesco when I saw a massive big ball of black smoke rise into the air coming from Trout Road, the road next to where the car park is.

He added: "I heard sirens come within minutes of people phoning.

"Everyone stopped and just looked as naked flames reached over the top of the building - I saw it with my own eyes and so did many others.

"I went into Tesco and came out after about an hour and there was still smoke and police and fire engines everywhere.

"I saw massive flames."

Ethan Pearce, 15, spotted the cloud of smoke when he was shopping.

He said: “I was walking into Iceland in Yiewsley and saw a huge black cloud rising from what looks to be like an industrial estate, there were at least 4 fire engines along Trout Road which is blocked off by police.

“The fire is being dealt with at the moment as the cloud has turned light grey.”

Emergency services shut off the High Street for a short period after the fire broke out and there was no access to the Aldi supermarket but it later re-opened.

A Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed there had been no reports of injuries.

