Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze in West Drayton as huge plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air.

Fiifteen fire engines were sent to the incident in Trout Road on Saturday (February 3).

London Fire Brigade said it has has received more than 30 calls from concerned members of the public, the first of which was made at 11.36am.

One person has said police are at the scene and roads are sealed off.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.

