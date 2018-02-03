Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze in West Drayton as huge plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air.
Fiifteen fire engines were sent to the incident in Trout Road on Saturday (February 3).
London Fire Brigade said it has has received more than 30 calls from concerned members of the public, the first of which was made at 11.36am.
One person has said police are at the scene and roads are sealed off.
'No injuries'
The Scotland Yard spokesman added:
There are no reports of injuries.”
Police at the scene
Met Police say they are at the scene for traffic management purposes.
A spokesperson said the fire in an industrial estate.
'Huge fire in West Drayton'
15 engines at the scene
At 12.11pm London Fire Brigade told getwestlondon that there were 15 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters at the scene in West Drayton.
'Huge' fire in West Drayton
Firefighters are tacking a “huge” fire in Trout Road, West Drayton.
The brigade received its first call at 11.36am and, shortly after midday, said it had taken more than 30 calls.