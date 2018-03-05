The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trio of drug dealers from Hounslow have been locked up for a total of more than 17 years.

Jake Mitchell, 23, Almis Maganga, 21, and Danielle Fowler, 32, were sentenced for their roles in supplying class A drugs.

The two men and one woman were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on February 23.

They were arrested as part of a police operation in which £37,400 worth of drugs and more than £6,000 in cash were seized at an address in Hounslow in November last year.

Jake Mitchell, 23, of Brook House, London Road, Hounslow, was convicted of supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to six years and two months and given an additional 18 months for breach of a suspended sentence.

A three-year sentence for possessing criminal property will run concurrently.

Almis Maganga, 21, of Prestwick Close, Southall, was sentenced to six years and Danielle Fowler, 32, of Grove Road, Hounslow, was jailed for four years.

Officers from the borough conducted four warrants in relation to drugs and theft offences as part of Operation Carnatic in and around Grove Road on November 8 2017.

Police recovered drugs including heroin (313.48g), crack (33.21g) and cocaine (25.16g), as well as around 893g of phenacetin – which is used as a cutting agent.

The operation led to the arrest of nine people, seven on suspicion of drug supply offences and two for immigration matters.

