An 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a McDonald’s in Uxbridge High Street will stand trial next month.

Adbwalli Ahmed appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning (March 20) via video link after being charged with one count of sexual assault on a female.

The teenager, of no fixed address, is accused of intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over at McDonald’s in Uxbridge High Street on March 8.

Prosecutors allege the “touching was sexual when [the woman] did not consent” and suggest Ahmed “did not reasonably believe that she was consenting”.

Ahmed was remanded into custody until a trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 13.

