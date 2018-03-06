Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The inventor of the wind-up radio, Trevor Baylis , has died at his home in Twickenham .

The 80-year-old is believed to have of died of natural causes at his home on Eel Pie Island on Monday morning (March 5).

David Bunting, who runs his company Trevor Baylis Brands, said he had been ill for a long time and had no living relatives.

Mr Baylis , who was awarded a CBE for services to intellectual property in 2015, had been seriously debilitated having suffered from Crohn's disease, he added.

Scotland Yard said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

"Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.47am on Monday March 5 to reports of a man taken ill at an address in Eel Pie Island, Twickenham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Officers attended and the man, believed to be aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries continue to trace and inform next of kin."

(Image: Eddie Menday)

Mr Baylis developed the wind-up radio in 1992 for people in the Third World who did not have access to electricity or batteries.

He was well known for championing the rights of inventors and was often outspoken about intellectual property rights.

The inventor was appointed OBE in 1997 for his radio design and he then met the Queen at Windsor Castle after being appointed CBE in 2015.

Paying tribute to his colleague, Mr Bunting said: "He made an enormous difference as the sole inventor in this company and did a tremendous amount to publicise their role and the importance of the inventions."

Speaking of Mr Baylis' CBE for his work with the patent office, he added: "He was always held in very high regard by them."

