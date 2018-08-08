Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers who pitched up on the abandoned site of a former swimming pool are being evicted with help from the police.

Yiewsley Councillor Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana was also present at the site on Wednesday (August 8) and reported that some of the occupants of the site had been arrested by police.

While a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman did confirm that officers were at the site in Otterfield Road, she could not at the time confirm further details of arrests.

Photographs from the scene show the blue hoardings which surrounded the plot have been smashed down in places.

(Image: Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana)

The travellers appeared with several caravans at the site previously occupied by the Yiewsley Swimming Pool, which was closed in 2010 and demolished.

Hillingdon Council, which ran the facility, said at the time that it would be replaced by a leisure and health centre, and planning permission was given for a £7million facility at the site - but no work has yet been carried out.

The council repeated the promise at the end of 2017 when it pledged another year of council tax freezes.

(Image: Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana)

The lack of swimming pool, despite promises made by the council, has been a source of friction with the local community, many of whom fear that the land will instead be used to build flats.

Cllr Ahmad-Wallana added in a post to the West Drayton & Yiewsley Community Group on Facebook that the site would guarded by "security personnel" following the eviction.