A group of illegal travellers have been removed from a major redevelopment site in the centre of Brentford after Hounslow Council and police were tipped off.

The travellers had moved their caravans onto the High Street site owned by developers Ballymore and were fly-tipping.

Ballymore took action through the courts to have the group removed as quickly as possible, with support from Hounslow Council and Hounslow Police.

The travellers were moved from the site on Wednesday (May 16) with the use of bailiffs provided by Ballymore on support of Hounslow Police.

They left behind 15 loads of fly-tipping which will need to be removed by the landowner.

A Hounslow Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the residents who got in touch about the group illegally occupying the site and dumping their waste and we thank Hounslow Police, who have done a sterling job in supporting Ballymore.

"As a council we’re doing everything we can to tackle fly-tipping and by working together with our residents, the police and other agencies, we’re showing that those few people who are tarnishing our borough with their rubbish cannot get away with it.”

(Image: Hounslow Council)

Hounslow Council announced on its Twitter feed on Tuesday (May 15) that the travellers had moved onto the Waterside development owned by developers Ballymore.

It is a major site in the heart of Brentford earmarked for hundreds of new homes, shops, cafes and bars and it is hoped it will completely transform the High Street and canalside area in the town.