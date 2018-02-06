Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A puppy has been left "traumatised" after it was attacked by a pit bull which was “deliberately” let off his lead by an owner in Norwood Green .

Karan Bir, 12, of Southall , was walking his one-year-old puppy with his friends when the male pit bull owner “deliberately set his dog” on the Jack Russell.

According to Karan's aunt Davinder Sandu, of Southall, the male owner “casually strolled over” while the puppy was being injured by the dog.

Hatchi, left “terrified” after the attack on Tuesday (January 30), was rushed to an emergency vet and required 15 stitches.

Speaking to getwestlondon , Ms Sandu said: “The owner was quite a way away and strolled casually over while Karan was fighting to get the aggressive pit bull off the puppy.

“It was definitely deliberate because when he came over he said 'oh get off', he didn't make a proper attempt to get his dog off the puppy, he just said 'leave him alone now'.

“He was really casual about it, there was no sense of desperation or urgency. There was no 'my dog is attacking a defenceless puppy' type of response."

She added: “My nephew has since gone to Norwood Green park and asked around to see if anyone knows this owner, a couple of people have said 'he's done that with other people'.

“No-one knows where this man lives but apparently he once said to one person 'my dog's going to tear your dog to shreds'.”

The housebound Jack Russell has reportedly been left “traumatised” and now hides behind the family's fridge each time he hears another dog bark.

Ms Sandu, 50, said dog owners in the Norwood Green area should be vigilant to make sure no more animals are injured.

She continued: “Something worse could happen if these attacks keep going on, that's the scary thing – it could happen to anyone.

“This guy was so bold to let his dog off the lead and not muzzle him while there are kids around – Karan was trying to fight the dog off, the pit bull could have turned on him quite easily.

“It's important to raise awareness to make sure that it doesn't happen again.”

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called at around 5.15pm on January 30 to reports of a dog attack.

"Police were called at approximately 5.15pm to reports of a dog attack in Norwood Green Park involving a pitbull-type dog," the spokesman said.

"Enquiries continue to locate the dog and the owner of the dog. [There have been] no arrests."

