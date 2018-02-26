Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 40 red buses in west London will soon be splashed with colour as part of Sadiq Khan's aim to make using the bus network as easy as taking the London Underground .

Residents in Hillingdon , Harrow , Ealing and Hounslow will start noticing new colour-coded buses, which will have the main destinations and interchanges listed on the side.

Bus stop signs will also be marked in identifiable colours, so passengers will be able to tell immediately where the bus will go and which one is for their route.

More than 40 buses across 12 routes will be involved, and detailed maps of the area will be available at bus stops along with specific messages on shelters to show passengers which routes to take.

These specific messages will provide advice to people on how to get to places such as nearby shopping areas, hospitals and station interchanges.

Speaking ahead of the colour-coding trial, Transport for London's director of bus operations Claire Mann said the new system will make it “easier to navigate” around west London.

(Image: TfL)

Ms Mann said: “London's bus network is one of the most extensive and accessible anywhere in the world.

“This new colour-coding of these routes will make it easier to navigate around this part of London by giving customers clearer information about where and how frequently they run.

“Encouraging more people to leave their cars at home and use the buses instead will also help reduce congestion and improve London's air quality.”

(Image: TfL)

This is the second part of Transport for London's colour-coding trial, which has been running in Barkingside in east London since May last year.

It is also the latest part of the Mayor of London's work to improve the capital's bus services, which includes modernising the network, cleaning up the bus fleet and making it more affordable.

(Image: TfL)

Both Transport for London and the Mayor hope to reduce reliance on the car by encouraging greater use of public transport and active travel.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .