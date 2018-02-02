The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transport for London is recruiting 180 apprentices to keep London growing.

The Government’s Transport Infrastructure Skills Strategy aims for 30,000 new apprenticeships to be created across the sector by 2020.

TfL is building on the success of its current programme and has expanded its programme to include six new schemes.

Applicants can kick-start their careers by taking up exciting opportunities in engineering, cyber security, finance and many others.

Half of these new opportunities will be level-six apprenticeships allowing students to study for a degree qualification while earning and gaining real work experience at the same time.

Since 2009, TfL, Crossrail, their suppliers and the London Transport Museum have employed more than 8,200 apprentices.

They have worked on vital infrastructure projects including the modernisation of key Tube stations, the construction of the Northern line extension, and the redesign of London’s road junctions to make them safer and better for everyone.

Tricia Wright, human resources director at TfL, said: “It’s a fantastic time to be joining TfL and helping keep London working and growing.

"Apprenticeships are an excellent way for anyone, not just those leaving school, to start a career in an area that they may not have heard of or even considered before, whether that’s civil engineering, cyber security or business analysis.

"Working at TfL means that you get to see the impact of your work every day across the city, so it’s important not to let preconceptions hold you back from trying something new.”

TfL will be host an Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair at City Hall on March 7.

Those attending the fair will be able to discover what the transport industry has to offer them, with a range of apprenticeship opportunities at TfL and its suppliers being advertised on the day.

Anyone interested in applying for an apprenticeship at TfL should visit tfl.gov.uk/apprentices .

