Trains running through west London are being cancelled or delayed by up to an hour after trespassers were allegedly seen on the train tracks near to Wembley Central.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 3.37pm on Wednesday (May 30) and arrested two males suspicion of trespass and obstructing the railway.

Services running through Wembley Station and nearby areas will be disrupted until 7pm, National Rail have warned.

A BTP spokesman said: "We received reports of suspected trespassers at Wembley Central at 3.37pm today. We have attended along with the Met Police.

“Two males [no further details] have been arrested on suspicion of trespass and obstructing the railway. The tracks have since been returned to normal and officers remain on scene."

National Rail has said London Northwestern Railway services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street, Tring and Milton Keynes Central are being affected, as well as London Overground routes between London Euston and Watford Junction.

Southern Rail trains running between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction, and between East Croydon and Milton Keynes Central are also disrupted, as well as are Virgin Trains between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Blackpool North, Liverpool Lime Street, Glasgow Central and Bangor.

A statement on the National Rail website says: “Trespassers on the railway at Wembley Central means all lines are blocked. Train services running between London Euston and Watford Junction may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

“Disruption is expected until 7pm.”

“It adds: Trespassers have been spotted on the railway and in the interests of safety, all trains must come to a stand and the electricity supply switched off.

“Emergency Responders from Network Rail and the British Transport Police are enroute to site to attempt to apprehend and remove the trespassers from the line.”

Anyone affected by the delays can use a valid ticket on Chiltern Railway, London Northwestern Railway, London Underground, Thameslink and Southern services.

To check if your journey is delayed use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.