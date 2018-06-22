The video will start in 8 Cancel

Trains in London are being disrupted after a lorry crashed into a bridge near Norbiton.

The vehicle collided into the bridge near to Norbiton train station, on Coombe Road West, at just before 5pm on Friday evening (June 22).

This led to services in the surrounding area being either cancelled, delayed or revised, and disruption will be ongoing until at least 10pm tonight.

There is disruption to services between Wimbledon and Shepperton, while there are also delays on London Waterloo circular services via Teddington and Twickenham.

A statement on the National Rail website says: “All lines have reopened following a lorry colliding with a bridge near Norbiton.

“However, train services running between Wimbledon and Teddington may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised whilst service returns to normal.

“We anticipate a good service being in operation by approximately 10pm.”

Some commuters have aired their frustration over the delays.

Mary Hawes said on Twitter: "Ah the joys of starting the weekend. Left work an hour ago (Westminster) but still at Waterloo. Congestion at Clapham Junction.

"A vehicle hit a bridge at Norbiton. Being held at red signals. What will be the next excuse for trains to #Teddington not leaving? Not winning tonight."