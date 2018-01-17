The video will start in 8 Cancel

Black cab drivers protesting against Uber and Transport for London (TfL) took to the capital's streets on Wednesday afternoon (January 17).

Drivers from the Independent Taxi Alliance (ITA) and the Dads Defending Daughters group drove their cabs to Parliament Square, Westminster , at around 1pm.

Bridge Street was closed westbound because of the protest and Metropolitan Police officers were deployed to help manage traffic in the area.

At the start of the protest there were severe delays and congestion in the roads surrounding Parliament Square.

The protesters moved onto Hyde Park Corner and caused congestion in Bayswater Road to Marble Arch, in Knightsbridge to Scotch Corner, in Constitution Hill to Victoria Memorial and near to Victoria Station.

Demonstrators returned to Parliament Square at around 1.45pm.

The demonstration marked the third day of London black cab driver protests against Uber being able to continue operating in London throughout its London licence appeal process.

A Dads Defending Daughters spokesman said: "We demand TfL stop accommodating an unlicensed operator - we demand recompense from TfL for failing to regulate."

He added: "TfL pushed us under a bus. We survived - but we have not emerged unscathed.We intend to make TfL pay."

A TfL spokesman said: "The law stipulates that operators can continue until any appeals process is exhausted. We urge the organisers to call the protests off."

