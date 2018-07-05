Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City leaders are "very concerned" about the potential for gasworks to close part of Embankment to traffic for as long as six months, to allow for the construction of London's super-sewer .

A letter to residents and businesses around Embankment says the closure, from April 2019, may prove necessary as part of works to move a gas line to make way for the Blackfriars Foreshore leg of the super-sewer under the River Thames.

Tideway is building a 25km super-sewer under the river, as London's sewage system has reached full capacity.

As part of the construction, Cadent (formerly National Grid Gas) says it needs to carry out additional investigation work on two gas mains located under the Embankment. They will need to be moved to make way for works on the sewer's connection shaft at Blackfriars.

The works would require a westbound closure of Victoria Embankment from Waterloo Bridge via Upper Thames Street to Southwark Bridge from Monday, August 6, until mid-September, for safety reasons.

Once the company has results from the trial holes, they will be able to determine what further work is required.

Cadent's letter said the results could require a full closure of the Victoria Embankment for up to six months from April 2019.

Transport for London (TfL) says the gas main was installed in the 1850s and analysis showed if the works were not carried out it will fail, affecting up to 50,000 customers.

This week, following publicity about the potential for detours to cause major delays, TfL promised the works would not affect the Embankment sections of the city's Cycle Superhighways, East-West (CS3) and North-South (CS6).

However, its online statement said a bus diversion will be made permanent, and warned delays would be likely as vehicles would need to take alternative routes.

Given the potential disruption to transport, Councilwoman Marianne Fredericks asked for the issue to be raised under urgency at the Corporation's streets and walkways subcommittee on Monday (July 3.)

Council staff told the subcommittee the initial closures throughout August were not unprecedented, and despite causing some congestion, should be manageable.



However, they said the Corporation should consider its support for the longer term closure, given the considerable impact on traffic for central London.

Council staff said TfL had faced negative publicity last week over the potential for an effect on the Cycle Superhighway, and appeared to publicly support protecting the cycle lanes.

However advice to council staff was that there could be ways for traffic to be moved into the cycle lane, and the lanes diverted elsewhere, staff said.

Cllr Graham Packham questioned why the works would take such a large portion of road out of action.

“I really think that is outrageous and extremely unnecessary. Embankment is really very wide - I really don’t see why, if they’re replacing a 36-inch gas main, they need to close it both ways.”

The council staff member said the advice from Cadent was that the excavation in the middle lane would need to be so large it would affect both the east and west lanes.

Chairman Chris Hayward said the situation seemed likely to cause disruption.

“Members are rightfully really very concerned.”