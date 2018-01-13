The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died from head injuries he sustained during a "mindless attack' in Trafalgar Square some six months ago.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder inquiry after 51-year-old Desmond O'Beirne, from Westminster, was assaulted by two men in the area near the National Gallery.

The attack happened at around 12.25am on June 3 said the Met.

Mr O'Beirne was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.

However, he died from his injuries on December 20.

A post-mortem examination was held at Westminster Mortuary on January 3 and gave the cause of death as a head injury.

His next of kin have been informed.

The force has reissued CCTV stills of two men they want to trace in connection with the attack.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The first suspect has a top knot hair style, full beard, red t-shirt, dark trousers and light colour shoes. He was seen punching the back of the victim's head.

The second man, who was wearing a white top under the jacket, dark trousers and dark shoes with white soles, was seen kicking Mr O'Beirne after he collapsed on the pavement. He was also wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on right shoulder and white writing with a picture on the rear.

An investigation is underway by officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

'Mindless attack'

DCI McHugh said: "These two men will have spoken to friends and partners and possibly boasted about their mindless attack. I want you to call us with their names.

"The males are distinctive and will be known to their group that evening. Desmond never regained consciousness after the brutal attack and it is vital we bring his attackers to justice."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Officers are keen to trace anyone who was in the area at around this time and witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who filmed or took photos of the attack, or the events either side of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met on 020 8785 8099 or to pass any information on anonymosuly, call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or use the Crimestoppers website.

