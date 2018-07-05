Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stallholders at a London street market have hit out at proposals which could see the charges they pay double.

Westminster City Council has confirmed it is going to hold a consultation on a new charging system at markets during the Wednesday (July 4) meeting of its licensing sub-committee.

The council says its current funding model leaves it with a £300,000 shortfall.

However, this week it said it will write off the deficit and claimed if higher charges are brought in they will be used to create more "sustainable" markets.

The plan has angered traders selling produce, from cheeses to bread and flowers, at the six markets and two farmer's markets operating in the borough.

This includes Berwick Street Market, which last year fended off a council plan to privatise the Soho market. Their petition attracted celebrity support from Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

The council's consultation says the fees have not changed since 2006, adding it was time to come up with new ways to attract more tourists, increase environmental sustainability, and to recruit the next generation of traders with a focus on training around customer service, card payments and online presence.

The proposed new fee strategy published by the council admits the proposed percentage increases "are high," but that was because the current weekday daily charge was £10.61.

The council is also proposing concessions for "start-up" stallholders and traders who live in Westminster.

It proposes the license application fee to increase from the current £93.73 to to £169.95.

It has additionally proposed four different options for daily trading fees - from increasing it to £22 across all markets and days, to having a higher rate for hot food sellers, to charging based on area, or tapering the increases from £16 to £22 for Monday to Thursday, over the next two years.

If the council goes ahead with higher rates for hot food sellers, traders at Strutton Ground, Berwick Street and Church Street markets will see their weekly trading charge double for weekday trading.

That would increase the Monday to Friday charge to £125 total for Strutton Ground hot food sellers, for example.

The options for the new charges include increases ranging from 2 per cent to 136 per cent, depending on which option is chosen.

Soho Dairy owner Robin Smith, who sells artisan produce at Berwick Street Market, said the traders' issue with the proposed increases are that the markets are already "rundown".

Stalls have been surrounded by demolition and redevelopment works, causing footfall to dwindle to "virtually nothing," forcing some traders to shut down, Mr Smith said.

In the past the markets had 125 stalls, seven storage unit sheds, and even an abattoir. Now, there is one shed, no cold storage, toilets or wash facilities, and minimal street taps or working power points, Mr Smith said.

He stores his produce in Acton and pays drivers to bring in his stock daily and along with storage, licensing, Wi-Fi and other fees, estimates his stall costs him around £2,000 a month to run.

He said the council should cut the fees for traders in half, and provide more facilities so traders did not have to have stock driven in, which would also cut carbon emissions.

Councillr David Harvey said Westminster City Council values its street markets, which have been a vibrant part of the community since the 18 century.

He said: "We want them to prosper for generations to come."

He pointed out the proposed charging increases would bring them in line, or remain cheaper, with other street markets around London - noting the daily charges at Electric Avenue in Brixton were about £32 and £45-£47 pond at Portobello Road, in Notting Hill.

"Westminster’s independent traders are a fund not only of great products but equally great ideas, and I look forward to a real discussion about what they need to keep drawing regulars and tourists alike,” Cllr Harvey said.

Mr Smith agreed a review was overdue, but said the council needed to start with infrastructure, not fee hikes.

He said: "Every market is unique, Berwick Street is sat in a square mile of great chefs. Strategically, to build a destination brand, good for locals and visitors - that’s where we should be going."

The proposals will go out to public consultation in August.