A sex attacker who preyed on a "vulnerable" woman who was walking along Tower Bridge has been jailed .

Romeo Nicolae spotted his victim walking alone on Tower Bridge, one of London's most iconic landmarks, in the early hours of Friday, August 3.

He followed the woman, who had been on a night out with some work colleagues, and pounced on her as soon as she entered the stairwell.

He grabbed her, put his hand between her legs and tried to kiss her, the court heard.

The entire encounter was seen as it was happening on CCTV, and security staff swiftly called police to the scene. In less than an hour Nicolae was in handcuffs, being arrested.

The 33-year-old would later plead guilty to attempted sexual assault by penetration at Inner London Crown Court on October 5.

The judge told the Pulleyns Avenue resident that he would be sentenced to three and a half years in prison for the vile attack on a "vulnerable" woman.

The conviction comes a week after police warned women to take care when walking alone at night and even recommended not to use headphones or handheld devices.

Detective Inspector Anna Rice of the City of London Police’s Public Protection Unit said: “This was a horrific crime where an individual has taken advantage of a vulnerable woman.



“The City of London Police is committed to bringing predatory individuals like this to justice and we hope today’s verdict brings some comfort to the victim.



“I would like to praise the actions of nearby security staff whose quick thinking and intervention resulted in a rapid police response.



“We’re fortunate in the City that, statistically, crimes like this are rare, but when it does happen it can be devastating for the victim."