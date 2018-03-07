The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Spanish tourist has died and another is in a critical condition following a suspected carbon monoxide (CO) leak in a hotel in Kensington .

The two men are believed to have been staying in the same room at the Mayflower Hotel in Trebovir Road.

Emergency services were called just before 1.50pm on Monday (March 5), and some 29 people were evacuated from the building, which remained closed on Wednesday morning (March 7).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out a sweep of the hotel to check for elevated CO readings, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said .

Met Police say initial tests found the readings were high .

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination is yet to be held and the death is being treated as "unexplained".

Officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea's environmental health department.

(Image: Google)

"Initial tests indicated a high reading of CO, though the investigation has not yet concluded," a Met spokesman said.

"The hotel was evacuated and remains closed while the investigation continues. The scene has now been made safe."

A spokesman from Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The local authorities from the London police have confirmed at least two Spanish citizens in the hotel have been effected.

"One of those has died, unfortunately, and the other one has been transferred to hospital.

(Image: DAILY MIRROR)

"Our consulate in London is in contact with the local authorities and the families are receiving consular help."

LFB said it sent three fire engines and two fire rescue units to the hotel after reports of a possible CO leak .

A spokesman added: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus isolated the gas supply, ventilated the building and carried out a sweep of the property to check for elevated readings.

"Approximately 29 people were evacuated to another hotel."

The hotel could not be reached for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.