Eight rival political groups - including the new local Advance Together party - are fielding candidates to fight it out for 50 council seats at this month’s local elections in Kensington and Chelsea .

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already signalled his intention to win control of the borough - London’s smallest - from the Conservative Party.

There are currently 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.

The council has been held by the Tories since it was created as a local authority in 1964 and is regarded as one of the “crown jewels” of the party.

Labour candidates include Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad, who was elected to Parliament last summer , standing in Golborne ward.

This May’s election sees the emergence of a new party, Advance Together, which is fielding 13 candidates.

They include Peter Marshall, who contested the Kensington seat at last year’s general election as an independent, and Annabel Mullin who stood for the Liberal Democrats.

She said people had been talking about setting up a new party for a while and were inspired “seeing the way the community came together” after the Grenfell Tower fire last June .

Ralph Hancock is standing in Queen’s Gate ward for the Democrats and Veterans party, which campaigns for “genuine independence” for Britain.

The Green Party is fielding three candidates, in Earl’s Court and Stanley wards.

Kyle Farron is standing as an Independent in Courtfield ward.

There are five candidates standing for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) - in Brompton and Hans Town, Chelsea and Riverside and Earl's Court wards.