This hard-hitting police video tells riders of scooters, motorcycles and mopeds to use extra security to avoid their vehicles being stolen .

It shows the ease at which the bikes can be stolen if not properly secured by their owners, and the difficulties extra locks can pose for thieves.

Scotland Yard says vehicles are less likely to be stolen if they have extra security measures.

According to police, more than 15,000 motorcycles, mopeds and scooters were stolen in London in the last year - half of all vehicles stolen in London.

Police recommend using a chain lock on your back wheel and through your bike frame, plus one other security measure, as a minimum.

Advice from police: Reduce your risk of becoming a victim by taking steps to layer your security

Remove the keys

Thieves are often opportunists and so they will look for bikes that are quick and easy to steal first.

Always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes. It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them.

Lock your bike

Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike.

A common method used by thieves to steal a bike is to break the steering lock and simply wheel the bike away.

Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed easily so won’t help). Where possible, secure your bike, with the lock off the ground, to an immovable object such as a ground anchor, railings or lamp post, which will also stop thieves from just picking the whole bike up.

If these options aren’t available, always try to thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel if the design allows it. This helps protect parts being stolen and stops thieves from simply using a hammer or angle grinder to break the lock if it’s left trailing on the ground.

Using a disc lock helps to secure the front brake disc to physically stop it from being wheeled away. Use a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Use a cover

Thieves often "shop" for particular bike models, so using a bike cover instantly makes it less attractive to them, as they can’t see if it’s the model they are interested in. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief.

Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves

Consider fitting a Thatcham-rated 1 or 2 alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors, which can help protect and trace your vehicle.

A quality Thatcham approved, professionally fitted alarm system will not only put off thieves, but could also reduce your insurance premiums.

Properly mark the parts

Marking as much of your bike as possible will make it more difficult for criminals to sell parts on, and therefore less attractive to steal. It will also help police identify parts and return recovered stolen bikes.

There are a range of bike marking providers that you can use.

When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed

Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Garage and shed alarms as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting will also enhance security. Fitting a ground anchor provides extra security.

Motorcycle lockers are also available to store your bike at home.

No shed or garage? Park in the safest place you can

Park it in an area near to your home where it’s well overlooked with good lighting.

A Park Mark approved car park has a higher level of security than other car parks.

Police ask people to call 999 if you your vehicles being stolen or 101 if you discover it has gone.

