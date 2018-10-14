Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are ample restaurants in Ealing serving-up every cuisine you could possibly think off.

But if you are vegetarian, finding eateries that can cater to your needs can be frustrating.

So luckily for you, we have checked out TripAdvisor for the top rated restaurants that are near to, and in, Ealing that serve vegetarian friendly food.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor leave their opinion of a restaurant and although the quality of food is very important, many review restaurants on their value for money, atmosphere and their thoughts on the level of service they recieve.

The number of reviews and the scores are then put together to rank the restaurants in order.

Here is a list of the top 10 restaurants in Ealing serving vegetarian food according to TripAdvisor listed in reverse order and are correct at the time of publishing.

10. The Glasshouse

Opened in 1999, the French/European restaurant gained a Michelin star in 2002, and although there isn't a great deal of veggie food on offer, there is small number of inventive dishes.

These include the following taken from a recent lunch menu: Baked violetta aubergines with roasted Italian red peppers, harissa, goats curd and spiced nuts; Charred grezzina courgettes with summer bean vinaigrette and toasted almond pesto and a range of delicious desserts including various flavours of sorbets.

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 14 Station Parade, Kew, Richmond TW9 3PZ Telephone: 020 8940 6777

9 . Strand Cafe

Located near to Ealing, this eatery is listed on TripAdvisor as a 'Cafe, Asian, Thai' and there is lots of meat-free options to order including: vegetable Pad Pak (stir-fried mixed seasonal vegetables in oyster sauce), vegetable tempura and vegetarian fried rice.

One reviewer commented: "Great little place, serves a good breakfast by day and superb Thai food by night."

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 109 Strand on the Green, Chiswick, London W4 3NQ Telephone: 020 8995 1012

8. Monkey Temple

Serving-up a wonderful collection of Indian and Nepalese cuisine, vegetarian options are aplenty with dedicated sections in the menus to the tasty meat-free options.

Dishes include: Vegetables Momo - popular Nepalese steamed dumplings with vegetables in authentic Nepalese spices, Paneer Shahslik - which is a cheese based curry and Sag Chana - spinach cooked with chick peas. Certainly worth the trip from Ealing to Shepherds Bush.

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 92 Askew Road, Shepherd's Bush, London W12 9BL Telephone: 020 8743 4597

7. La Trompette

The French/European eatery has a fine selection of speciality foods for vegetarians. Dishes from the menu have included: Raviolo of summer greens, chilli, mint, pine nut, raisins and pecorino and Chiswick garden heritage tomato salad, herbs, flowers, smoked ricotta, focaccia.

One happy customer said on TripAdvisor: "Went for husband's birthday lunch. Service was superb; very efficient but not too 'fussy'.

"Food was really really good - especially first course, which was one of the most delicious things we've ever eaten!"

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 3-7 Devonshire Road, London W4 2EU Telephone: 020 8747 1836

6. Kew Grilll

Long with a standard menu, there is three set menu deals available at the restaurant and all include a selection of delicious vegetarian dishes, including: "Roast Butternut & Onion Soup, Parsley Pesto" and "Beetroot, Melting Onion & Barkham Blue Tart Tatin, Beetroot Risotto Parmesan Crisp, Rocket Top."

"Lovely food and great service. Quite a small restaurant but it has a good atmosphere. We were a party of 4 and all really enjoyed the experience." said one reviewer.

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 10B Kew Green, Richmond TW9 3BH, England Telephone: 020 8948 4433

5. Sowa Restaurant

Specialising in fine Polish cuisine, the restaurant offers some amazing dining deals and variations of their dishes which are suitable for vegetarians.

This includes: pierogi (with cheese), soup and compote for £10 as part of their lunch menu, washed down with a divine selection of wine and cocktails.

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 33 High Street, Ealing Broadway, London W5 5DB Telephone: 020 8567 7707

4. Albany Spice

Sporting a hefty range of vegetarian dishes on their menu, including: vegetable curry, aloo gobi (potato and cauliflower) and saag bjahi (spinach and garlic) the Indian restaurant is perfect for meat-free meal.

"Really delicious food and polite and friendly service. We have had take aways from here a couple of times now and always thoroughly enjoyed it.

"We plan on eating in here next time we eat out." said one reviewer.

Rating: 4.5/5

Address: 1 Albany Parade, Brentford, Ealing TW8 0JW Telephone: 020 8569 7026

3. L'oro di Napoli

A traditional Neapolitan pizzeria cooks their authentic products in a wood oven by experienced Neapolitan Pizza chefs made with fresh ingrediants.

Pino Daniele (tomato sauce, Italian mozzarella, mushrooms, parmesan, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil) and Eduardo De Filippo (Homemade pesto paste, buffalo mozzarella DOP, grilled aubergines, courgette's, pine nuts, parmesan shavings, sundried tomatoes & fresh basil) are just two delicious options avialable.

4.5/5

Address: 6 The Quadrant, Little Ealing Lane, London W5 4EE Telephone: 020 3632 5580

2. The Codfather

Renowned for delicious fish and chips, vegetarians need not to miss out as the food outlet also caters to meat and fish free needs with cheese and onion pasties, veggie nuggets and veggie spring roll all part of the menu.

One customer commented: "Best chip shop by far in town always reminds me of seaside fish and chips. Very clean and friendly staff always happy to help."

Rating: 5/5

Where: 81 Oldfields Circus, Northolt, Ealing UB5 4RU Telephone: 020 8423 9240

1. Lentil

The Indian/Nepalese restaurant has ranked top in eateries serving vegetarian options in Ealing.

Authentic dishes are infused with fiery flavours or softly spiced to create tasteful vegetarian meals including: Paneer shaslik, chilli paneer and vegetable kofta.

One reviewer commented:"We had a wonderful family meal here last night to celebrate a few things. We come regularly and Lentil never disappoints.

"The food is consistently delicious and so fresh. Interesting flavours and hearty portions."

Rating: 5/5

Where: 185 South Ealing Road, London W5 4RH Telephone: 020 8560 5900

