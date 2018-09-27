Tommy Robinson faces judges today over contempt of court charges.
The former EDL leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison last month after judges quashed a finding made at Leeds Crown Court in May.
The 35-year-old was granted conditional bail from a 13-month prison sentence and today stands in the Old Bailey for a fresh hearing over the allegation.
He is accused of committing contempt of court by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media.
The Mirror reports a crowd chanted “free Tommy Robinson” ahead of his court appearance.
Robinson left HMP Onley in Rugby on August 1 but could face being sent back to jail if the judge finds him in contempt - the maximum sentence is two years imprisonment.