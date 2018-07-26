Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nine-week-old puppy is looking for a new home after he was found on a roasting hot Bakerloo line Tube train in north west London.

The tiny Chihuahau cross, now named George Michael, was rescued by a member of the public, who found him sitting on the Bakerloo line by himself in 25-degree heat.

He was found with no lead or collar and the member of public took him to animal welfare charity Mayhew, who vaccinated, neutered and cared for him.

Paul Grimes, Mayhew's animal welfare officer, said: “We don't know how long poor George Michael had been left on the Tube for in this hot weather."

(Image: Mayhew)

He added: “We can't imagine how confusing it would be for him. At Mayhew we are here to assist and advise on the best course of action for the animal, no matter what the problem, we are here to help.”

The “scared” puppy was assessed by Mayhew's vet team, who found he was not microchipped to anyone and in the following weeks no one came forward to collect him.

Mr Grimes added: “We strongly advise all pet owners to have their animal microchipped to significantly increase your chances of being reunited should the unthinkable happen and your pet becomes lost or is stolen.

“It is also important to keep details up-to-date on the microchipping database and to notify the chip company if you change phone numbers, address or if your pet does go missing.”

(Image: Mayhew)

As soon as George Michael was fully vaccinated and neutered, he was put up for adoption and now is ready to find a new home, a spokesman for Mayhew said.

If you are interested in adopting George Michael or any dogs in Mayhew's care, visit their website or call 020 8962 8000.