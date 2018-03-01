The video will start in 8 Cancel

A terrified three-month-old puppy was found shivering after being abandoned in a west London park.

The Chihuahua, named Tiny, had been wrapped in a towel and placed under a hedge, outside in the cold, at Roundwood Park in Willesden .

A kind-hearted member of the public rescued the puppy and brought him into the Mayhew in Kensal Green on February 9.

Dehydrated and nervous when he arrived, the pup was soon nurtured back to health, and is now happily settled into a new forever home.

Animal welfare officers have made a desperate plea not to dump animals out in the cold and instead to get in touch first.

(Image: Mayhew)

Mayhew’s animal welfare officer AJ Ford said: “Poor Tiny was wrapped up in a towel and looked terrified.

“He was seen by our experienced vet team straight away at our on-site community vet clinic so he could receive the treatment that he needed.

"We wish whoever had abandoned Tiny had called us first. At Mayhew we are dedicated to helping people in crisis situations.

"We do not judge and we are here to assist and advise on the best course of action for the animal, no matter what the problem is.”

(Image: Mayhew)

Tiny was given worm and flea treatment and he was later vaccinated and neutered.

Mayhew’s vet Dr Emily Richardson added: “When Tiny first arrived he was dehydrated and very nervous.

"We monitored him throughout the night, but thankfully he had no health problems that were of concern.

After receiving medical attention and care from the vets, Tiny was back on his paws in no time.

(Image: Mayhew)

He quickly found a new happily-ever-after-home with Mayhew’s vet clinic receptionist, Melissa.

She said: “Tiny is such a gorgeous boy and I fell in love with him instantly. What he may lack in size, he certainly makes up for in character and has had us all laughing with his antics from the moment we brought him home.

“He adores cuddles and loves nothing more than curling up with you for a snooze. He’s settled in to our home so well and we absolutely adore him to bits.”

If you or anyone you know needs to speak to a Mayhew Animal Welfare Officer, call 020 8962 8000.

Visit Mayhew's website to adopt a dog and find out more about their work.

