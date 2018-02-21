The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some of the wealthiest residents in Westminster could pay an "extra council tax'' to help cover costs of looking after young people, homeless people and lonely residents in the borough.

The Westminster Community Contribution will allow people living in the highest Band H properties to pay double the amount they normally would towards the local authority's share of the overall council tax bill.

A consultation on the voluntary scheme has had strong support, with more than 400 people saying they would back it.

Celebrities and public figures have also approved of the plan, with The Apprentice Star Margaret Mounford, DJ Tim Westwood and the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, all praising the idea.

The local authority has proposed to freeze its share of council tax this year, with homeowners in the highest Band H bracket paying £833.

Letters will be sent to these households asking if they would consider paying double the amount, at £1,666.

Money raised from the Westminster Community Contribution will be spent on:

Helping young people – investing in youth clubs and the #MyWestminster City Lions scheme that will help young people realise their potential in the City

Extra support for people who find themselves sleeping on Westminster’s streets

Helping to tackle isolation and loneliness – not just among the elderly but across all age groups, including children

Council leader Nickie Aiken said her Conservative group “remain determined to help those on lowest incomes by freezing their council tax”.

“The voluntary Westminster Community Contribution offers a fair way for those who want to contribute more to do so," Cllr Aiken said.

“Back in October 2017, I decided to act on a growing number of requests from some residents who live in the highest valued homes that they wanted to voluntarily contribute more than their existing council tax.

“I am delighted that so many people want to support the initiative in its first year.”

Cllr Aiken said the consultation reflected the “kind and generous spirit of Westminster residents”.

'Thank you, thank you, you are fantabulous!'

Ms Mountford, who starred as Lord Sugar's eyes and ears on The Apprentice, lives in the borough. She said: "In principle this is a very good idea, but obviously we need to see the detail.

"There are clearly areas of need in the borough where money raised could be spent."

Fellow Westminster resident Tim Westwood said: “Asking people who have done well to contribute a little extra seems a very good idea to me.

"I also like the fact that young people will be among those who benefit from any money raised."

And the Archbishop of York congratulated the council on its "imaginative initiative".

"May all of us who are willing to do this be given the facility to do so," he said.

"Thank you, thank you, you are fantabulous!"

The council stressed there was absolutely no pressure to contribute if people did not wish to do so.

Westminster City Council’s cabinet approved the proposal on Monday night (February 19) and now it will go to a full council meeting on March 7 for a final decision.

