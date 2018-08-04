Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Violent robbers who used stolen mopeds to target victims for jewellery have been jailed for 32 years.

The two young men even stabbed one of their victims during their three-month spree, where they targeted people in Hammersmith and Fulham as well as in Croydon, Lambeth, Kingston, Sutton and Merton.

Mikelle Alexander, 21, of Brighton Road, Sutton, and Karim Hussain, 20, of Rose Glen, Romford, used stolen mopeds in the robberies working both together and separately between September and December 2017.

Police have said that their victims were often elderly Asian residents who were targeted for their gold jewellery.

On November 19 in Majestic Way, Mitcham, Alexander rode up to a man in his 50s and attempted to grab his bag, which contained only a Bible.

The victim resisted and was able to hang on to his bag, so Alexander rode off a short way before turning the moped around and driving straight at the victim, knocking him to the ground.

He then punched and kicked the man in a "brutal attack", before plunging a knife into him and driving off, with the bag.

In another robbery, Hussain and Alexander worked together on November 10 to attack three lone women in Dennett Road, Croydon, pulling each of them to the ground and stealing their belongings.

The women suffered fractures and internal injuries as a result.

Metropolitan Police investigating the violent robberies were able to find Hussain through a DNA match to a ring that one of his victims had managed to grab during a robbery on September 28 in Landsowne Road, in Croydon.

A forensic DNA search returned Hussain's name and he was arrested on December 9 and charged with 11 offences of robbery, theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Alexander was arrested on December 11 but was released under investigation while police searched through mobile phone data and CCTV footage to link Hussain and Alexander to various crimes.

Alexander was re-arrested on December 31 at which point further charges were levelled against the duo.

Both men were found guilty following a 19-day trial at Croydon Crown Court on June 29. Hussain was sentenced on Friday (August 3) to 15 years' imprisonment.

Alexander, who was found guilty of 22 offences, including robbery, attempted robbery, theft and theft of a motor vehicle, was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Steve Brownlee, from the Met’s Operation Venice Investigation Team, said: “This was a protracted and robust investigation which has seen two more prolific offenders convicted of a series of violent crimes. I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward.

“I hope these lengthy sentences offer some measure of comfort for the victims involved and act as a warning to others that if you commit these offences you will be identified and arrested.”

Barrister Nicholas Cooper, prosecuting on behalf of the Crown, said: “These offenders attacked vulnerable people - often women – and left their victims afraid to be in the neighbourhoods they had lived in for years. They hunted people down and made a sport of it.

“This dedicated police work excelled and the jury’s findings of guilt reflect that. All these officers worked tirelessly and the resulting convictions are thanks to that invaluable commitment.”