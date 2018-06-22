Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was kicked and punched by two attackers as he lay on the floor of a Piccadilly line Tube train before attempting to sell him back his passport for £500.

The victim, in his 20s, had started a conversation with his attackers as the Tube passed Piccadilly Circus late on Saturday, June 2. However, scenes turned ugly and as the train continued west, the men punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor.

As the train reached South Ealing station, between 11pm and 12am, the victim was able to scramble out of the door having sustained bruises to his face and arms.

The next day the victim received a phone call from his attackers saying they had his passport but demanded £500 to return it.

One of the men is described as 6ft 3in, black, approximately 19-23 years old and with a thick chin-strap beard. At the time of the attack he was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit and stachel.

The other attacker is described as 5ft 11in, black and with a goatee bread, wearing a green tracksuit.

British Transport Police are asking anyone who may recognise their descriptions or have witnessed the attack on the Underground train to get in touch with the detectives investigating.

Were you on this Tube train at this time? Did you see anything or do you recognise the descriptions of the two men? If so, please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting 420 of 20 June.