A shameless robber who attacked an 91-year-old man on his doorstep before stealing his groceries has been jailed.

Michael Parker watched his victim go to walk into his home in Hayes before pushing him into the doorway, punching him in the face and demanding money.

The Hayes resident then ran off with the victim's bag of groceries.

The 56-year-old carried out his attack in broad daylight on February 27, and left the elderly victim with blurred vision, soreness and bruising to his eye, face and arm, which was also bleeding.

After pleading guilty to robbery at an earlier hearing, Parker was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (April 25).

Kelly Wilson, senior crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “This was a violent attack on an elderly man who was preyed on because of his age and perceived vulnerability right on his own doorstep.

“As a result of the efforts of the police and the CPS in building a strong case against Parker, he was left with no choice but to plead guilty to this robbery.

“The CPS takes crimes against elderly members of the public extremely seriously and will prosecute those responsible.

“I hope this conviction and sentence provides some comfort to the victim and encourages other victims to come forward.”